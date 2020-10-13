5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire-based refuse hauler Boxx Sanitation will start operating the Jeffers Road drop-off site in the spring — accepting grass clippings, leaves and brush from local residents for a small fee.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Stout officials announce that two hockey players have been dismissed from the team and eight others are ineligible for the upcoming season because of their connection to an incident in downtown Menomonie that resulted in the death of another student.
20 years ago — 2000
Local authorities are concerned about the rising use of the drug ecstasy.
35 years ago — 1985
A survey finds most Americans not only support prayer in public schools but say it should be encouraged.