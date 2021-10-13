Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Bob Dylan, 75, becomes the first musician in the 115-year history of the Nobel Prize to win the honor in literature.
10 years ago — 2011
Eleven people apply to be Eau Claire’s next fire chief and take over for Ed Kassing in the position.
20 years ago — 2001
State Rep. Rob Kreibich, R-Eau Claire, will propose a bill requiring background checks for those who haul hazardous materials.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan speaks about the collapse of a summit meeting in Iceland with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
