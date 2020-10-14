5 years ago — 2015
A record 162 employers look to fill openings for skilled labor at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s career fair in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker proposes reopening shuttered border tourism centers and offering visitors free samples of state products such as milk and cranberry juice.
20 years ago — 2000
Hugh Mommsen of Rice Lake makes a cannon that can shoot a seven-pound pumpkin about 1,000 feet.
35 years ago — 1985
Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton is named the richest man in the U.S. by Forbes magazine.