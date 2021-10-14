5 years ago — 2016

Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan are among the artists who perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in a tribute concert for Prince, who died nearly six months earlier.

10 years ago — 2011

Michael Boettcher, a 2002 Osseo-Fairchild High School graduate, discusses his role as grounds manager for the Milwaukee Brewers.

20 years ago — 2001

Authorities say at least 12 Americans have been diagnosed with anthrax or have been exposed to it.

35 years ago — 1986

An Association of Concerned Taxpayers committee no longer supports replacing Eau Claire’s city manager system with a mayoral one.