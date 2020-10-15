5 years ago — 2015
Ten years after a tragic bus crash that killed Chippewa Falls High School band director Douglas Greenhalgh and four others, a memorial fund in Greenhalgh’s honor is still providing money to the school’s music program.
10 years ago — 2010
If Republican Scott Walker is elected governor and follows through on his pledge to cut taxes amid a budget shortfall, essential state programs will be “ripped apart,” Democrat Tom Barrett says during a debate.
20 years ago — 2000
Shane Crawford, 23, settles in after six months as Buffalo County administrator.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan campaigns in Milwaukee for Sen. Bob Kasten.