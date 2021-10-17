Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire Plan Commission approves a site plan for a new Marshfield Clinic Health System cancer center along West Clairemont Avenue.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire officials say it may take up to six months to replace retiring City Manager Mike Huggins.
20 years ago — 2001
The FBI offers a $1 million reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for recent anthrax attacks.
35 years ago — 1986
Congress approves the largest single spending package in U.S. history, a $576 billion budget bill.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.