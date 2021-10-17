5 years ago — 2016

The Eau Claire Plan Commission approves a site plan for a new Marshfield Clinic Health System cancer center along West Clairemont Avenue.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire officials say it may take up to six months to replace retiring City Manager Mike Huggins.

20 years ago — 2001

The FBI offers a $1 million reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for recent anthrax attacks.

35 years ago — 1986

Congress approves the largest single spending package in U.S. history, a $576 billion budget bill.