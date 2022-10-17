5 years ago — 2017
The third annual Startup 48, a three-day contest in which area entrepreneurs create a product and present it to judges, will be held at Jamf in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Delaware-based chemical maker DuPont awards a $278,000 settlement to Eau Claire for damage to city trees attributed to the use of one of the company’s herbicides.
20 years ago — 2002
The CBS television show “48 Hours” will feature the family of Hudson’s Elizabeth Woolley, who says her 21-year-old son killed himself because of the online game “EverQuest.”
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Stout graduate Steve Hayden is appointed as water plant superintendent for the City of Eau Claire.
