5 years ago — 2015
A rural Menomonie couple — John and Julie Govin — creates an 11-acre corn maze that features an image of country music superstar Garth Brooks playing guitar.
10 years ago — 2010
A proposal to upgrade or add onto Robbins, Sherman and Putnam Heights schools and DeLong Middle School, and buy an early childhood learning center, would cost an estimated $55.7 million.
20 years ago — 2000
Presidential hopeful George W. Bush speaks to about 400 backers at EO Johnson in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Larry Schnack is inaugurated as UW-Eau Claire chancellor.