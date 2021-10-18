5 years ago — 2016

Local seniors discuss the federal government’s announcement that monthly Social Security payments would go up only 0.3%, the fifth straight year of historically low raises.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo is held for the first time at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. officials confirm that a small number of American special forces troops are in Afghanistan.

35 years ago — 1986

Arson may be to blame for a fire at the largest commercial tire dump in St. Croix County, near Somerset.