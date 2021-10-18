Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Local seniors discuss the federal government’s announcement that monthly Social Security payments would go up only 0.3%, the fifth straight year of historically low raises.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo is held for the first time at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. officials confirm that a small number of American special forces troops are in Afghanistan.
35 years ago — 1986
Arson may be to blame for a fire at the largest commercial tire dump in St. Croix County, near Somerset.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.