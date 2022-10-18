5 years ago — 2017
Durand’s Josh Biesterveld rushes for a school-record 316 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Panthers past Colfax in prep football.
10 years ago — 2012
The Dunn County Board appoints a new member, Alexander Kirby of Menomonie, to replace Joe Plouff, who moved out of the district.
20 years ago — 2002
Deborah Gough, director of advising and academic testing at UW-Eau Claire, receives the 2002 Outstanding Achievement in Advising Award from the Wisconsin Academic Advising Association.
35 years ago — 1987
Telemark resort founder Tony Wise reflects on the business, which recently was sold to Crossville, Tenn.-based Lake Properties Inc. for $2.3 million in an auction.
