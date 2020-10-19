5 years ago — 2015
Northwoods Brew Pub & Grill, 3560 Oakwood Mall Drive, will move from Eau Claire to a much larger location in Osseo.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer tells the County Board that 20 to 26 new employees probably would be needed if three cell blocks are opened in the new jail.
20 years ago — 2000
A west side group discusses possible corridors to link Water Street to the North Crossing.
35 years ago — 1985
Evidence points to a bomb blast in an Air India jetliner that crashed on June 23, killing more than 300 people.