5 years ago — 2016

The Dunn County Board approves a six-month moratorium on the licensing or any expansion greater than 20% on large-scale livestock operations with at least 1,000 animal units.

10 years ago — 2011

RCU announces Rudy Pereira as its new CEO; he replaces Charles Grossklaus, who spent 40 years working for the credit union.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. immigration officials say one of the Sept. 11 hijackers was asked about his visa status when he entered the country in January, but still was let in.

35 years ago — 1986

Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger says he would oppose any Soviet-proposed testing limit on the “Star Wars” missile-defense system.