5 years ago — 2015
It’s announced that the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival will return to the Chippewa Valley for a second year on Aug. 12-13, 2016.
10 years ago — 2010
Roundabouts have been ruled out for the reconstruction of South Hastings Way; designers say they would be slower and less safe than traffic signals.
20 years ago — 2000
It is projected that the new Seymour Cray Sr. Boulevard in Chippewa Falls will help create thousands of jobs in the next 20 years as it links the city’s east side with Highway 29.
35 years ago — 1985
All five bargaining units at the Chippewa County Health Care Center agree to wage and benefit cuts to prevent a projected deficit.