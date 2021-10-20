5 years ago — 2016

Ivanka Trump addresses around 300 supporters of her family during a visit to the The Lismore hotel in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Deposed dictator Moammar Gadhafi dies after revolutionary fighters find him hiding in his hometown of Sirte, Libya.

20 years ago — 2001

Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., urges calm in the face of anthrax fears during a Chippewa Valley visit.

35 years ago — 1986

Gov. Anthony Earl and his Republican challenger, Tommy Thompson, will meet for a debate in Eau Claire the following week.