5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire-based Feed My People Food Bank celebrates 35 years of operations; the organization now serves 70,000 people and distributes 7.5 million pounds of food.
10 years ago — 2012
Paul and Hjordy Wagner of Eau Claire discuss their collection of “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia, which includes more than 2,000 items.
20 years ago — 2002
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce expects around 1,500 people to attend the 13th annual Business Expo at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 205 S. Barstow St.
35 years ago — 1987
Wintry weather blankets northwest Wisconsin as snowfalls reach a foot in some regions; the far north is hit particularly hard.
