5 years ago — 2015
On the eve of Halloween, the Wilson Place Mansion in Menomonie will present “Tales From the North Woods” featuring actors who will spin terrifying stories from the region’s lumbering era.
10 years ago — 2010
That’s My Pan!, a small Chippewa Falls company, gets a major boost when actress Leah Remini praises the company’s products during a daytime CBS talk show.
20 years ago — 2000
In an effort to trim Wisconsin’s deer herd, a special four-day hunt is set for later in the week.
35 years ago — 1985
Treatment of the Chippewa Falls water system appears imminent after an agreement on a test program using sodium hydroxide.