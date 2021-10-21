Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
After five months of construction, a new Highway X bridge that crosses the south end of Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls opens.
10 years ago — 2011
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation finalizes its $1 million purchase of St. Bede Monastery, which it intends to use for child care.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Army Reserve units based in Milwaukee and Oshkosh are put on active duty; it’s unknown whether they will be sent overseas.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan signs into law a landmark tax overhaul bill that slashes rates, curtails deductions and cuts taxes for most Americans.
