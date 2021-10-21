5 years ago — 2016

After five months of construction, a new Highway X bridge that crosses the south end of Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls opens.

10 years ago — 2011

The UW-Eau Claire Foundation finalizes its $1 million purchase of St. Bede Monastery, which it intends to use for child care.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Army Reserve units based in Milwaukee and Oshkosh are put on active duty; it’s unknown whether they will be sent overseas.

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan signs into law a landmark tax overhaul bill that slashes rates, curtails deductions and cuts taxes for most Americans.