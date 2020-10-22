5 years ago — 2015
Dale Lewis‘ “Trojan Horse,” constructed from salvaged computer panels, is the winner of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire’s 2015 People’s Choice award.
10 years ago — 2010
Max DeGrasse, a Northstar Middle School seventh-grader, wins four tickets to a Green Bay Packers game for his essay in a statewide contest in which he wrote about the reasons he wants to stay in school.
20 years ago — 2000
The Chippewa Falls Honeywell plant announces plans to add 200 to 300 workers to its current total of 975.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. House of Representatives OKs and sends to the Senate a bill to extend daylight-saving time by a month.