5 years ago — 2015

Dale Lewis‘ “Trojan Horse,” constructed from salvaged computer panels, is the winner of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire’s 2015 People’s Choice award.

10 years ago — 2010

Max DeGrasse, a Northstar Middle School seventh-grader, wins four tickets to a Green Bay Packers game for his essay in a statewide contest in which he wrote about the reasons he wants to stay in school.

20 years ago — 2000

The Chippewa Falls Honeywell plant announces plans to add 200 to 300 workers to its current total of 975.

35 years ago — 1985

The U.S. House of Representatives OKs and sends to the Senate a bill to extend daylight-saving time by a month.