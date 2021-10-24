5 years ago — 2016

Local Chicago Cubs fans celebrate as the team prepares for its first World Series since 1945.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire school board approves a $121.4 million spending plan.

20 years ago — 2001

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says the U.S. may not be able to catch Osama bin Laden.

35 years ago — 1986

Critics lament gubernatorial candidate Tommy Thompson‘s proposed $50 million UW System cut.