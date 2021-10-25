5 years ago — 2016

A fundraiser to send a 71-year-old Chippewa Falls woman, Edna Schemenauer, to a World Series baseball game raises $8,000 in just two days.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire-based Bon Iver announces homecoming performances Dec. 12 and 13 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena as the group wraps up a tour of North America and Europe.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush signs the Patriot Act, a sweeping anti-terrorism measure; Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is the only senator to vote against it.

35 years ago — 1986

U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, and his Democratic challenger, Leland Mulder of Holmen, debate farm issues in Eau Claire.