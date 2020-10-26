5 years ago — 2015
Newly appointed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley pledges during a visit to Eau Claire to push politics aside in her campaign to win a full 10-year term.
10 years ago — 2010
Luther Midelfort prepares to open a new five-story, 358,000-square-foot addition valued at $118 million that a city official says may be the most expensive construction project in Eau Claire’s history.
20 years ago — 2000
Remarks in the UW-Eau Claire student newspaper, The Spectator, that police plan to use pepper spray on unruly Water Street bar patrons apparently were planted by someone who broke into the paper’s computer server.
35 years ago — 1985
A peace group erects signs declaring Ladysmith and Rusk County a “nuclear free zone.”