5 years ago — 2017
Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture Industries, says the company plans to install 500 robots in its factories over the next 24 months during a presentation at UW-Stout.
10 years ago — 2012
Former Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern dies at the age of 90.
20 years ago — 2002
Spouses Kevin Miles and Wendy Schaefer-Miles of Whitehall have gained a national following for the landscape scenes they paint together.
35 years ago — 1987
Twenty-four more names, including that of Marine Cpl. Randall Keith Nauertz of Altoona, will be added to the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
