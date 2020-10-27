5 years ago — 2015
Six months after announcing plans for a new state-of-the-art hospital in Eau Claire, officials from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Wausau-based Aspirus health system decide to scrap the project.
10 years ago — 2010
Republican state Senate candidate Terry Moulton says attack ads by special interest groups have listed his home telephone number, resulting in hundreds of unwanted calls.
20 years ago — 2000
Republicans buy ads in Wisconsin touting Green Party candidate Ralph Nader, hoping to take votes from Democrat Al Gore.
35 years ago — 1985
Kansas City Royals fans celebrate after their baseball team beats the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.