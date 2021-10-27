Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire Regis girls tennis team takes second at the WIAA team state tournament.
10 years ago — 2011
The U.S. Postal Service reports that closing a mail processing center on Eau Claire’s north side will save $3.17 million annually, eliminating 40 jobs and moving more to other areas.
20 years ago — 2001
Job cuts, economic jitters and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks mean donations to charities aren’t keep pace with needs, local charities say.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan signs a bill doubling the federal budget for chasing drug dealers and smugglers and stiffens penalties for drug traffickers.
