5 years ago — 2016

The Eau Claire Regis girls tennis team takes second at the WIAA team state tournament.

10 years ago — 2011

The U.S. Postal Service reports that closing a mail processing center on Eau Claire’s north side will save $3.17 million annually, eliminating 40 jobs and moving more to other areas.

20 years ago — 2001

Job cuts, economic jitters and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks mean donations to charities aren’t keep pace with needs, local charities say.

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan signs a bill doubling the federal budget for chasing drug dealers and smugglers and stiffens penalties for drug traffickers.