5 years ago — 2017
Rob Steber and his son, Nate, rescue an 88-year-old Colfax woman whose pickup truck had submerged into a retention pond at the Eau Claire Travel Center in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
10 years ago — 2012
Leaders from around the local arts community weigh in on the proposed Confluence Project.
20 years ago — 2002
Investigations continue into the cause of a Chetek house fire that killed Dale Aderhold, a prominent dentist in the city, his wife, Judy, and a grandchild.
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Eau Claire linebacker Jim Hessler is named the Wisconsin State University Conference defensive player of the year in football.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.