5 years ago — 2015
Leader-Telegram reporter and movie critic Chris Vetter releases his top nine scary movies; the list includes “The Ring,” “Poltergeist” and “28 Days Later.”
10 years ago — 2010
Superintendent Ed Dombrowski says the chances of the Osseo-Fairchild school district maintaining its Chieftains logo and mascot are very slim, regardless of the result of an upcoming advisory referendum on the issue.
20 years ago — 2000
An informal Leader-Telegram survey shows Social Security as voters’ No. 1 concern, followed by education.
35 years ago — 1985
Despite six hours of talks, a state mediator cannot resolve an impasse between the Eau Claire school board and the teachers union on a new salary schedule.