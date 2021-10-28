5 years ago — 2016

A UW-Eau Claire study finds that 4,500 people on average attend the downtown farmers market on Saturdays.

10 years ago — 2011

Steel fabricator PDM Bridge, 2800 Melby St., is relocating its corporate headquarters from Eau Claire to Chicago, according to filings with the state Department of Workforce Development.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson says he’s too busy to care about criticisms of his handling of a bioterrorism threat.

35 years ago — 1986

A debate is held in Eau Claire between state Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, and his Republican challenger, John Torgerson of Eau Claire.