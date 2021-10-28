Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
A UW-Eau Claire study finds that 4,500 people on average attend the downtown farmers market on Saturdays.
10 years ago — 2011
Steel fabricator PDM Bridge, 2800 Melby St., is relocating its corporate headquarters from Eau Claire to Chicago, according to filings with the state Department of Workforce Development.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson says he’s too busy to care about criticisms of his handling of a bioterrorism threat.
35 years ago — 1986
A debate is held in Eau Claire between state Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, and his Republican challenger, John Torgerson of Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.