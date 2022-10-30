5 years ago — 2017
A new transfer agreement between Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-Eau Claire will help students complete their Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees.
10 years ago — 2012
Eau Claire North’s Kaitlyn Alvarez, Sarah Faanes and Hallie Hancock are named to the Academic All-State team in golf.
20 years ago — 2002
Adam Liedl, 21, of Chippewa Falls, reflects on winning two polka competitions over the summer, including the state championship.
35 years ago — 1987
Altoona dedicates a time capsule containing two vaults at City Hall; one vault will be opened in 2037 and the other in 2087.
