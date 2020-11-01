5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa County juvenile intake officer Mike Weber is retiring after 30 years of working for the county.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire school board votes to hold a referendum in April to add classrooms at several elementary schools and upgrade DeLong Middle School.
20 years ago — 2000
Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., will campaign in Eau Claire for Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore; Republican vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney also plans an Eau Claire stop.
35 years ago — 1985
Congress misses a deadline for restoring federal borrowing authority, forcing the Treasury to tap the Social Security trust fund to keep the government solvent.