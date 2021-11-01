5 years ago — 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to about 3,000 supporters during a campaign stop at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission announces 28-year Eau Claire Fire Department veteran Lyle Koerner Jr. as its next fire chief.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum‘s state hiring freeze is expected to save $10 million, but the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks could cost the state $300 million to $1.3 billion in lost tax revenue.

35 years ago — 1986

More opinion polls show the race between Democratic Gov. Anthony Earl and Republican challenger Tommy Thompson to be a dead heat.