5 years ago — 2015
Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer TDK plans to acquire Hutchinson Technology Inc., which has 450 employees at its Eau Claire location.
10 years ago — 2010
Republican Scott Walker is elected governor over Tom Barrett, and Republican Ron Johnson wins a U.S. Senate seat over incumbent Russ Feingold.
20 years ago — 2000
Texas Gov. George W. Bush, the Republican presidential nominee, apologizes for a just-publicized 1976 drunken-driving arrest but questions the timing of the revelation.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten, R-Wis., is angry about the Reagan administration’s refusal to address problems in the Farm Credit System.