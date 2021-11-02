Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Chelsea Clinton speaks to a crowd at The Lismore Event Center in Eau Claire on behalf of her mother, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
10 years ago — 2011
A man and woman from Michigan are killed in a fiery crash involving three semitrailer trucks on Interstate 94 between Foster and Osseo.
20 years ago — 2001
Jesica Witte, assistant news director and 5 p.m. news anchor, is named news director at WQOW-TV (Channel 18), replacing the departed Mike Rindo.
35 years ago — 1986
A congressional report says scrapping all nuclear weapons would leave the Soviet bloc with such a conventional arms advantage that NATO could lose Europe in the first month of a war.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.