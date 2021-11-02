5 years ago — 2016

Chelsea Clinton speaks to a crowd at The Lismore Event Center in Eau Claire on behalf of her mother, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

10 years ago — 2011

A man and woman from Michigan are killed in a fiery crash involving three semitrailer trucks on Interstate 94 between Foster and Osseo.

20 years ago — 2001

Jesica Witte, assistant news director and 5 p.m. news anchor, is named news director at WQOW-TV (Channel 18), replacing the departed Mike Rindo.

35 years ago — 1986

A congressional report says scrapping all nuclear weapons would leave the Soviet bloc with such a conventional arms advantage that NATO could lose Europe in the first month of a war.