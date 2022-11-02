5 years ago — 2017
Bob Bredesen, an Altoona native who led efforts to get a new high school built in the city, dies at the age of 88.
10 years ago — 2012
In a DeLong Middle School mock election, President Barack Obama defeats Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
20 years ago — 2002
Gov. Scott McCallum, the Republican incumbent, and Jim Doyle, the Democratic attorney general, rally supporters at different Eau Claire locations on their final campaign swings through the state.
35 years ago — 1987
Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. eliminates the jobs of 323 employees, including 11 salaried personnel at the company’s Eau Claire plant and 68 at its Akron, Ohio, headquarters.
