5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards plans to build a new eight-court tennis center for the Eau Claire YMCA.
10 years ago — 2010
A day after being elected governor, Scott Walker says he’s considering options to stop construction of an $810 million passenger rail line from Madison to Milwaukee he considers wasteful.
20 years ago — 2000
Survivors of the USS Cole, which suffered an apparent terrorist attack the previous month in Yemen, receive a heroes’ welcome in Norfolk, Va.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether the sexual activities of consenting homosexual adults are constitutionally protected.