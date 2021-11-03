5 years ago — 2016

Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., greet employees during a campaign stop at a Menards distribution center in the town of Union.

10 years ago — 2011

A report shows that drunken-driving arrests, adult arrests, burglaries and aggravated assaults in Chippewa Falls declined in 2010 compared with the previous year.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush calls the threat of anthrax “a second wave of terrorist attacks upon our country.”

35 years ago — 1986

The Eau Claire school board votes to allow the rental of school facilities for religious services.