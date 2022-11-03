5 years ago — 2017
Mary Hoeft earns the rank of professor emeritus after retiring from a decades-long teaching career at UW-Barron County.
10 years ago — 2012
Developers of the Confluence Project in downtown Eau Claire seek a rezoning of the property where the proposed $88 million project would be built.
20 years ago — 2002
Honeywell announces 225 layoffs at its factory in Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1987
The Associated Press reports that Cheryl Dee Borglund, 39, of Cumberland, died in a “freak accident” while helping lead a group of 11 women on a hiking trek to the Singla area in Nepal.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.