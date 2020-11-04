5 years ago — 2015
The Chippewa Falls High School equestrian team wins its third straight Class A state title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Show in Madison.
10 years ago — 2010
Despite 18 kills by Alicia Olson, Eau Claire North falls to Kaukauna in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state volleyball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
20 years ago — 2000
Republican vice presidential nominee Dick Cheney campaigns in Eau Claire with former Green Bay Packer Bart Starr.
35 years ago — 1985
American National Bank and Trust Co., 204 E. Grand Ave., changes its name to First Interstate Bank of Wisconsin.