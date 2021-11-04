Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Rice Lake’s third straight trip to the boys state soccer tournament ends in a shootout loss to Mount Horeb in the semifinals.
10 years ago — 2011
A closed Eau Claire hotel at 2851 Hendrickson Drive, once the site for some of the city’s foremost lodging locations and nightspots, is condemned and ordered for demolition.
20 years ago — 2001
Rock musician, hunter and gun rights advocate Ted Nugent speaks at Mondovi High School.
35 years ago — 1986
Republican challenger Tommy Thompson unseats Wisconsin Gov. Anthony Earl; U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten, R-Wis., defeats Democrat Ed Garvey.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.