5 years ago — 2016

Rice Lake’s third straight trip to the boys state soccer tournament ends in a shootout loss to Mount Horeb in the semifinals.

10 years ago — 2011

A closed Eau Claire hotel at 2851 Hendrickson Drive, once the site for some of the city’s foremost lodging locations and nightspots, is condemned and ordered for demolition.

20 years ago — 2001

Rock musician, hunter and gun rights advocate Ted Nugent speaks at Mondovi High School.

35 years ago — 1986

Republican challenger Tommy Thompson unseats Wisconsin Gov. Anthony Earl; U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten, R-Wis., defeats Democrat Ed Garvey.