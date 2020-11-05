5 years ago — 2015
The Complexx, a newly erected 18,000-square-foot dome adjacent to Wagner’s Lanes at 2159 Brackett Ave., announces 137 teams have already signed up for winter sand volleyball.
10 years ago — 2010
Regis Catholic Schools officials propose closing St. James School in Eau Claire or St. Mary’s School in Altoona because of budget concerns.
20 years ago — 2000
Polls show George W. Bush leading in the popular vote, with Al Gore leading in some key swing states, meaning the election could produce a winner in the Electoral College who loses the popular vote.
35 years ago — 1985
Chippewa Falls aldermen consider putting the cost of garbage hauling on the city tax rolls because many residents are dumping their garbage along rural roads.