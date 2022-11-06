5 years ago — 2017
Gov. Scott Walker campaigns at McDonough Manufacturing Co. in Eau Claire as he pursues a third term in office.
10 years ago — 2012
Barack Obama wins a second term as president, and Democrat Tammy Baldwin defeats Tommy Thompson for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
20 years ago — 2002
Eau Claire County officials choose Roy Sargeant of Idaho as the next county Human Services Department director.
35 years ago — 1987
The Altoona Rescue Unit, formed to care for injured or sick people until Gold Cross Ambulance arrives, responds to 126 calls during its first year of operation.
