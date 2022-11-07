5 years ago — 2017
Emily Sullivan of UW-Eau and UW-Stout’s Sydney Kasper and Kaitlyn Hess are named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s soccer team.
10 years ago — 2012
Crews begin groundwork on the St. Croix Crossing project that will replace the 80-year-old Stillwater Lift Bridge and connect Minnesota and Wisconsin.
20 years ago — 2002
The Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Menomonie move into new offices at 342 E. Main St.
35 years ago — 1987
Turtle Lake takes second in Class C at the WIAA state volleyball tournament; Hayward finishes tied for third in Class B.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.