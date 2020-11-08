5 years ago — 2015
BNSF Railway cars derail over the weekend near the Mississippi River just north of Alma; one of the derailed cars released an estimated 18,000 gallons of ethanol.
10 years ago — 2010
Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle says he is leaving the future of a proposed passenger rail line from Madison to Milwaukee to his Republican successor, Scott Walker, who has vowed to kill the project.
20 years ago — 2000
Republicans ponder pursuing a presidential election recount in Wisconsin, where preliminary results show Democrat Al Gore won by 6,099 votes.
35 years ago — 1985
The White House says it will talk with those holding U.S. hostages in Lebanon, but it won’t negotiate concessions.