5 years ago — 2016

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson defeats Democratic challenger Russ Feingold for the second time in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races.

10 years ago — 2011

Freshman U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy paints a bleak picture regarding long-term debt for the U.S. during a town hall-style stop in Cornell.

20 years ago — 2001

Electronic parts maker Celestica lays off 170 workers at its Chippewa Falls plant.

35 years ago — 1986

Gov.-elect Tommy Thompson says the state should trim welfare payments “to send a signal” to welfare applicants who come from other states.