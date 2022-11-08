5 years ago — 2017
Huntsinger Farms, located on Highway 37 in the town of Brunswick, just southwest of Eau Claire, will host Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in July 2020.
10 years ago — 2012
Sara and Jerad Erlandson of Beldenville will compete in the world championship of Big Buck Hunter, a video arcade game, in New York City.
20 years ago — 2002
Carol L. Gienapp of Chippewa Falls is named executive director of the Chippewa Area Community Foundation.
35 years ago — 1987
Cleghorn Elementary School student Tonja Burkart, 11, wins the Modern Miss Pre-Teen state title at a pageant in Eau Claire.
