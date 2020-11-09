5 years ago — 2015
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, visit Eau Claire for a book-signing event.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire County Board removes $500,000 in anticipated revenue from a proposed “wheel tax” from the proposed 2011 county budget.
20 years ago — 2000
Some Palm Beach, Fla., voters express embarrassment after accidentally casting ballots for Pat Buchanan instead of Al Gore.
35 years ago — 1985
J.C. Penney will leave its 57-year-old store at 312 S. Barstow St. for a new 50,000-square-foot store in Oakwood Mall.