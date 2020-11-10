5 years ago — 2015
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announces a $500,000 grant for the city of Eau Claire to help fund the renovation of The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St.
10 years ago — 2010
The lead authors of a report on the nation’s ballooning deficit and debt acknowledge that their suggestions are “painful,” but warn that “there’s no easy way out.”
20 years ago — 2000
Citing confusing and irregular ballots, Al Gore‘s presidential campaign requests hand recounts in four predominantly Democratic Florida counties.
35 years ago — 1985
A storm leaves a foot of snow and plays a role in seven deaths statewide.