Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
A new outdoor ice skating rink, featuring a concrete floor, boards and flexible glass, and LED overhead lighting, nears completion in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2011
The Republican-controlled state budget committee OKs about $225 million in Medicaid cuts.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Rep. Dave Obey, D-Wausau, includes $10 million for Cray in the U.S. defense budget.
35 years ago — 1986
Record low temperatures are recorded in the area as the mercury drops to zero in Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.