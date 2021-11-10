5 years ago — 2016

A new outdoor ice skating rink, featuring a concrete floor, boards and flexible glass, and LED overhead lighting, nears completion in Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2011

The Republican-controlled state budget committee OKs about $225 million in Medicaid cuts.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Rep. Dave Obey, D-Wausau, includes $10 million for Cray in the U.S. defense budget.

35 years ago — 1986

Record low temperatures are recorded in the area as the mercury drops to zero in Eau Claire.