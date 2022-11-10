5 years ago — 2017
State Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, is appointed as Wisconsin’s agriculture secretary.
10 years ago — 2012
The Wisconsin football team rushes for a school-record 564 yards in a 62-14 win over Indiana that propels the Badgers to the Big Ten championship game.
20 years ago — 2002
A week after the Eau Claire school board’s final decision to close Cleghorn School, a group is considering trying to recall some board members.
35 years ago — 1987
President Ronald Reagan announces he’ll appoint federal appeals judge Anthony M. Kennedy to the Supreme Court.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.