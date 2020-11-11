5 years ago — 2015
Jeff and Patti Darley of Chippewa County, Marilyn Fanetti of Dunn County and Mel and Leann Breed of Eau Claire County are honored for their philanthropy by Chippewa Valley Fundraising Professionals.
10 years ago — 2010
Gov.-elect Scott Walker says he wants to lure out-of-state retirees back home with tax cuts, saying the state needs their investment dollars.
20 years ago — 2000
Uncertainty over who the next president will be hampers Congress’ work on the 2001 federal budget.
35 years ago — 1985
Former Buffalo County District Attorney Roger L. Hartman dies of complications from an Oct. 17 shooting; his brother-in-law will be charged with murder.