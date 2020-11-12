5 years ago — 2015
Gary Isaacson, 83, of rural Mondovi reflects on taking part in his 68th year of hunting deer out of a primitive camp in Washburn County.
10 years ago — 2010
The U.S. Postal Service reports an $8.5 billion loss for the previous year despite cutting more than 100,000 jobs and other reductions in recent years.
20 years ago — 2000
HyettPalma, a Virginia-based consulting firm, releases a detailed plan to revitalize downtown Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
The White House says the federal government will stop issuing checks unless Congress increases the debt ceiling.